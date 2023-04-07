"Prescription Drop Box" keeping drugs out of the wrong hands

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is reminding the area to drop off their unused or expired prescription drugs off at the "prescription drop box."
The drop box is located at the Olmsted County Government Center.
This resource is to help keep prescriptions out of the reach of kids, out of the trash, and into a safe spot.
Opioid-involved overdose deaths among Minnesotans increased 43-percent form 2020 to 2021 and the number of deaths has more than doubled since 2019, that's according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
In 2021, an average of nearly four Minnesotans died every day from a drug overdose.
Capt. Tim Parkin says the prescription drop box helps keep those medications out of the wrong hands.
"We've seen tremendous use out of it. To the point where we have to empty it a couple times a week, which is a good sign of use. I think our average is approx.. 30-40 pounds of medications collected each week," said Capt. Parkin.
the city has a contract with the local incinerator that safely burns the dropped off medications.
"The last thing you'd like to see - or you want to see - are those medications are unfortunately collected by a kid in a household or something like that. We've had a lot of questions about a loved one passing - there's a lot of medications for end of life - so what do you do with them? Some people have hung onto them for a long time because you're told to not put them down the toilets, like people used to, you don't want to get them in the waterways. We're very excited to have a safe disposal here in our community," said Capt. Parkin.
This drop box is accessible 24 hours a day, every day of the year.
Looking ahead, OCSO is partnering with the mayo clinic for the DEA national prescription drug take back day.
On April 22, you can drop off any unneeded medication at the Gonda Building from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.