Preparations for power outages ahead of the winter storm

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The winter storm coming our way may cause you to lose power.
Rochester Public Utilities said they are always prepared, whether we have blue skies or a winter storm. RPU prepares their trucks, equipment and line crews to make sure our area is covered.
Tony Benson with RPU said ice events call for different types of equipment for line crews. When it comes to snow and ice, there may be minimal access for crews to get to certain areas, especially if plows haven't had a chance to get there, yet.
Benson said operations crews are in constant communication with line crews and if something does happen, they're ready.
Weather conditions like snow and ice may cause a delay and adds more complexity.
"In the field, when you're working on outage restoration, you can't thaw the ice. So you're working on stuff - high voltage electricity, you're dealing with heights potentially, it's slippery and you have lines that are weighted down with more ice," said Benson.
Fixing an outage is not about speed, it's about safety!
"They have families, too. Their families understand the job that they have they expect and want them to come home safe after restoring power for all RPU customers. It's not that we need to get the power on in a half hour, or an hour, it's that they have to do it as safe as they can so they can make it home to their families," said Benson.
If there is a power outage from this storm - here are some things from the Red Cross to keep in mind ahead of time: keep some non-perishable food and water on hand, keep your phone charged, have alternatives for lighting like flash lights or candles, and of course - have blankets and warm clothes on hand.
The RPU Connect App has a map of any outages updated and real time.
If you experience an outage – report it to your service provider. Do not call 9-1-1.