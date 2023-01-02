 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Significant Ice Storm into Tuesday...

.A winter storm will spread mixed precipitation across about the
northwest half of Iowa and neighboring states into Tuesday. Much
of the precipitation will fall as freezing rain from northwest
into north central areas, with a mix of light snow at times.
Significant ice accumulations are possible, resulting in
treacherous travel conditions and potential power outages. During
the day Tuesday the precipitation will become lighter and end or
change to rain in many areas. However, another round of wintry
mix followed by widespread light to moderate snow is expected from
Tuesday night through Wednesday.

...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total ice accumulations of
one quarter to one half of an inch and snow accumulations of
one to two inches through Tuesday afternoon. Winds gusting as
high as 30 mph at times.

* WHERE...Western into northern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be very treacherous. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Tuesday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Preparations for power outages ahead of the winter storm

  • 0

A big winter storm is coming to Rochester to kick off 2023, and RPU is getting ready for the conditions.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The winter storm coming our way may cause you to lose power.

Rochester Public Utilities said they are always prepared, whether we have blue skies or a winter storm. RPU prepares their trucks, equipment and line crews to make sure our area is covered.

Tony Benson with RPU said ice events call for different types of equipment for line crews. When it comes to snow and ice, there may be minimal access for crews to get to certain areas, especially if plows haven't had a chance to get there, yet.

Benson said operations crews are in constant communication with line crews and if something does happen, they're ready.

Weather conditions like snow and ice may cause a delay and adds more complexity.

"In the field, when you're working on outage restoration, you can't thaw the ice. So you're working on stuff - high voltage electricity, you're dealing with heights potentially, it's slippery and you have lines that are weighted down with more ice," said Benson.

Fixing an outage is not about speed, it's about safety!

"They have families, too. Their families understand the job that they have they expect and want them to come home safe after restoring power for all RPU customers. It's not that we need to get the power on in a half hour, or an hour, it's that they have to do it as safe as they can so they can make it home to their families," said Benson.

If there is a power outage from this storm - here are some things from the Red Cross to keep in mind ahead of time: keep some non-perishable food and water on hand, keep your phone charged, have alternatives for lighting like flash lights or candles, and of course - have blankets and warm clothes on hand.

The RPU Connect App has a map of any outages updated and real time.

If you experience an outage – report it to your service provider. Do not call 9-1-1.

Recommended for you