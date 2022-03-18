Over 89k Minnesotans push Congress to lower RX prices

ROCHESTER, Minn. - More than 89,000 Minnesotans are calling on Congress to take action against rising prescription drug costs.
During a discussion with members of the AARP Thursday, U.S. Senators Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar were presented a list of 89,200 residents demanding lawmakers move to prescription prices this year. The organization is specifically asking the senators to support a bill allowing Medicare to negotiate lower prices with drug companies, which it says raised the cost of 800 prescription medications in January.
Smith and Klobuchar agree the legislation would reduce the price of prescriptions across the country, and say it's high time Congress stands up to pharmaceutical companies.
"We have Americans who literally cannot afford to pay for the medicine that they need to live a healthy life, or sometimes to even literally stay alive. That is wrong in one of the wealthiest countries in the world." Senator Smith continued, "these big companies are making a ton of money at the same time that one in four Americans are struggling to afford their life saving medications, and it does not have to be that way. We know what to do."
"20% of older adults are reported not taking their medicines. Too many seniors are being crushed by the weight of the current system. They are literally rationing their own medications, including insulin. They have to decide whether they refill their meds, or pay their electric bill. Whether they stretch their supply by skipping doses, or whether they risk their health. Whether they fill their refrigerator, or fill their prescription. That should not be happening in America," Senator Klobuchar said.
Klobuchar feels there's bipartisan momentum for the bill on Capitol Hill. Today she also introduced legislation that would cap the price of insulin at $35.