OCSO on keeping kids safe at summer events

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH 9 PM
CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Tuesday through 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors, may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday across
southeast Minnesota.

Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low humidity will create an
environment favorable for two types of pollutants (Volatile Organic
Compounds and Nitrogen Oxides) to react in the air to produce ground-
level ozone. These pollutants will be transported by southerly winds
from the Chicago area, northeast Iowa, and southeast Minnesota.

Ozone will be highest during the afternoon and early evening hours
when sunshine is most abundant, and temperatures are highest. Ozone
will be low in the morning, late evening, and overnight. Ozone
levels are expected to reach the orange air quality index (AQI)
category, a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, across
southeast Minnesota. The alert area includes Rochester and Winona.
In the orange area, sensitive groups should limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are
active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

OCSO on keeping kids safe at summer events

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Local summer events like Rochesterfest are perfect for people of all ages. But, they can also be chaotic and lead to kids getting lost and separated from their families.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is sharing safety reminders for families to keep kids safe.

Captain Tim Parkin recommends that if kids are going to summer events without an adult, to go in groups. There's safety in numbers!

Have check-ins. If your kid will be at the event, have them check in every hour or so with where they are.

Always take a picture of what your kid is wearing that day. That way if something happens, you have a most recent representation of what your child looks like.

Bottom line, have a plan in place to keep the kids safe.

"Planning is key," says Capt. Parkin. "Have a plan made up before you go because it's a lot easier to find. Everyone reverts back to training or reverts back to plans. If a kid gets lost or separated from their parents - say you'll meet by a certain concession stand or certain tent. Have a plan in place, plans help to ensure a safe outcome and make it as safe as possible."

He recommends that if kids ever feel unsafe at an event, to find a local law enforcement official. If there is not one around, find an adult and have them call 911.

Technology and location sharing apps can be helpful with knowing your kids whereabouts, but there is also a balance of privacy that should be taken into consideration.

