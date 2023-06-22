OCSO on keeping kids safe at summer events

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Local summer events like Rochesterfest are perfect for people of all ages. But, they can also be chaotic and lead to kids getting lost and separated from their families.
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is sharing safety reminders for families to keep kids safe.
Captain Tim Parkin recommends that if kids are going to summer events without an adult, to go in groups. There's safety in numbers!
Have check-ins. If your kid will be at the event, have them check in every hour or so with where they are.
Always take a picture of what your kid is wearing that day. That way if something happens, you have a most recent representation of what your child looks like.
Bottom line, have a plan in place to keep the kids safe.
"Planning is key," says Capt. Parkin. "Have a plan made up before you go because it's a lot easier to find. Everyone reverts back to training or reverts back to plans. If a kid gets lost or separated from their parents - say you'll meet by a certain concession stand or certain tent. Have a plan in place, plans help to ensure a safe outcome and make it as safe as possible."
He recommends that if kids ever feel unsafe at an event, to find a local law enforcement official. If there is not one around, find an adult and have them call 911.
Technology and location sharing apps can be helpful with knowing your kids whereabouts, but there is also a balance of privacy that should be taken into consideration.