...Significant Ice Storm into Tuesday...

.A winter storm will spread mixed precipitation across about the
northwest half of Iowa and neighboring states into Tuesday. Much
of the precipitation will fall as freezing rain from northwest
into north central areas, with a mix of light snow at times.
Significant ice accumulations are possible, resulting in
treacherous travel conditions and potential power outages. During
the day Tuesday the precipitation will become lighter and end or
change to rain in many areas. However, another round of wintry
mix followed by widespread light to moderate snow is expected from
Tuesday night through Wednesday.

...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total ice accumulations of
one quarter to one half of an inch and snow accumulations of
one to two inches through Tuesday afternoon. Winds gusting as
high as 30 mph at times.

* WHERE...Western into northern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be very treacherous. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Tuesday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

NWS on how storm will impact travel conditions

KIMT NEWS 3 - Ice warnings and winter advisories are in place across parts of northern Iowa and southern Minnesota.

This is the first ice storm our area has seen in quite a while.

The National Weather Service said this is a two part system - first, there's expected ice accumulation and then it's likely we'll see some snow as we move through the latter half of this storm.

The combination of these two parts will make for some dangerous travel conditions.

"What folks need to be aware of, when you're thinking about the first part of the ice storm, roads will be very slick - especially if they're untreated - people need to just avoid travel if you've got any amount of ice on the road, you're going to have slippery conditions and you're likely to lose control and it could cause a crash. Best advice is to just stay home once the freezing rain begins," said NWS Meteorologist Roger Vachalek.

He said that once the snow falls on top of the ice, it may take days for that to all melt so drivers will still need to be cautious after the storm hits.

He also reminds people to be on the lookout for fallen branches and power lines, that could lead to some power outages.

"If you do see any power lines that are down, just avoid them, don't go outside, stay indoors and report those to the electric company if you can by cell phone and then let them take care of that," said Vachalek.

