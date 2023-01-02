NWS on how storm will impact travel conditions

KIMT NEWS 3 - Ice warnings and winter advisories are in place across parts of northern Iowa and southern Minnesota.
This is the first ice storm our area has seen in quite a while.
The National Weather Service said this is a two part system - first, there's expected ice accumulation and then it's likely we'll see some snow as we move through the latter half of this storm.
The combination of these two parts will make for some dangerous travel conditions.
"What folks need to be aware of, when you're thinking about the first part of the ice storm, roads will be very slick - especially if they're untreated - people need to just avoid travel if you've got any amount of ice on the road, you're going to have slippery conditions and you're likely to lose control and it could cause a crash. Best advice is to just stay home once the freezing rain begins," said NWS Meteorologist Roger Vachalek.
He said that once the snow falls on top of the ice, it may take days for that to all melt so drivers will still need to be cautious after the storm hits.
He also reminds people to be on the lookout for fallen branches and power lines, that could lead to some power outages.
"If you do see any power lines that are down, just avoid them, don't go outside, stay indoors and report those to the electric company if you can by cell phone and then let them take care of that," said Vachalek.