Nonprofit co-founded by Mayo Clinic plans to manufacture affordable insulin

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A nonprofit co-founded by Mayo Clinic is announcing big plans to make insulin more accessible for Americans.
Drug company Civic Rx shared its plan to manufacture and distribute multiple affordable insulin products in the coming years. Mayo Clinic co-founded Civica Rx in 2018 alongside a coalition of hospitals, with the goal of helping patients by addressing supply shortages and high prices for medications.
The organization says it will produce three insulin products: Glargine, Lispro, and Aspart, which are interchangeable with Lantus, Humalog, and Novolog, respectively. Consumers will be charged no more than $30 per vial according to Civica, and no more than $55 for a box of five pen cartridges, a significant discount to the prices uninsured patients pay today.
"There are about 8 million Americans who need insulin to survive, and for many of them, it's just too expensive to afford. People end up rationing their insulin, or skipping doses, and getting really sick because of it, and that's just an unacceptable situation," said Allan Coukell, Civica's senior vice president of policy.
Coukell continued, "we were watching the insulin market, waiting to see if competition would work to bring prices down and make it affordable for people, and it just became clear that wasn't happening. And so Civica, as a nonprofit, we were created with one mission, which is to do what's in the best interest of patients, and it really seemed like we needed to step in and help to fix this problem."
Mayo Clinic says Civica will be able to manufacture a substantial amount of the insulin needed in the United States. The healthcare giant's CFO Dennis Dahlen, who is a member of Civica's board of directors, says the announcement represents "a significant step toward ensuring patients with diabetes have access to this vital medication."
Civica anticipates at least one of its generic insulin products, Glargine, will be available for purchase as early as 2024. The drug company is now working to complete applications and clinical trials in order to attain FDA approval.