Nature Center outdoor workday to collect dried seeds

AUSTIN, Minn. - The Jay C. Hormel Nature Center is holding its August Outdoor Workday. And Wednesday is dedicated to collecting seeds from the nature center's prairies.
Around 20 volunteers are heading to the nature center later today to start collecting seeds from early spring flowers that have gone to just dried seeds.
Every volunteer is assigned a specific type of flower and seed - they'll focus on collecting those specific dried seeds, put the seeds in their paper bag, and bring it into the nature center.
Every volunteer will be educated on how to find the seeds in their specific flowers.
Later on this year, once all the flowers have turned to seeds, area fifth graders come to the nature center to learn more about flowers hands-on and re-seed the prairies around the nature center.
"So the fifth graders will have field trips out here," said Naturalist Intern Kara Page. "They will come also collect seeds and get to explore one of our prairies and collect seeds. They will be here when more seeds are ready. Then they get to do a fun re-seeding thing where they will get to take those seeds, mix them together with some mud, and make a seed ball and then they get to go out in the prairie that needs re-seeding and they get to be apart of that re-seeding with their little seed balls."
The seeds collected today will be held for the fifth graders so they have plenty of seeds to play with.
The seed collection will be from 3:30 to 5 p.m.