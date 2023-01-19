 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Accumulating Snow Continues For Parts of the Area...

.Many areas saw accumulations of 4-7 inches of snow thus far,
with the exception of southwest Wisconsin and adjacent northeast
Iowa where 2-4 inches fell.

Accumulating snow will continue near and west of a line from Eau
Claire Wisconsin, to Preston Minnesota, to Charles City Iowa with
1 to 3 inches expected today. Lighter snowfall is expected to
continue roughly along and north of the I-90 corridor with
accumulations of an inch or less.

Road conditions are expected to improve through the day with
temperatures near freezing making road treatments effective.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch
today. 1 to 3 inches expected along a Wabasha to Preston line.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

MnDOT plows have been on the road since 3 p.m. Wednesday

  • 0

KIMT's Storm Team 3 expects 5 to 8 inches of snowfall in Rochester.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - All 102 plows in the southeast region of Minnesota are out treating the roads - and they've been out since 3 p.m. Wednesday.

With the rate that the snow has been falling, Mike Dougherty with MnDOT said the plows are not physically able to keep up with it - even with all plows out and about in the area.

Dougherty reminds drivers to prepare yourself before hitting the road this morning.

"There's a lot of resources that you can use to check - to know before you go. That's the big thing: making smart decisions before you get behind the wheel. Know what the conditions are, maybe if you're driving to school or work, plan to go slower. Make those accommodations. Either leave earlier for your destination or call ahead and let them know that you'll be late," said Dougherty.

He said the plows were out earlier Wednesday because it's important for the crews to get out ahead of the nasty weather before the temperatures get too cold.

"That's always the trick - after snowfall is when those temperatures go down, that's when it gets tricky because we have compaction, if it gets really cold the salt isn't as effective. Salt really loses it's effectiveness 15 degrees and lower. The brine is a little more helpful - that's a salt water mix - so we can use some of that and that will activate the salt quicker," said Dougherty.

Recommended for you