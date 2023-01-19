MnDOT plows have been on the road since 3 p.m. Wednesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - All 102 plows in the southeast region of Minnesota are out treating the roads - and they've been out since 3 p.m. Wednesday.
With the rate that the snow has been falling, Mike Dougherty with MnDOT said the plows are not physically able to keep up with it - even with all plows out and about in the area.
Dougherty reminds drivers to prepare yourself before hitting the road this morning.
"There's a lot of resources that you can use to check - to know before you go. That's the big thing: making smart decisions before you get behind the wheel. Know what the conditions are, maybe if you're driving to school or work, plan to go slower. Make those accommodations. Either leave earlier for your destination or call ahead and let them know that you'll be late," said Dougherty.
He said the plows were out earlier Wednesday because it's important for the crews to get out ahead of the nasty weather before the temperatures get too cold.
"That's always the trick - after snowfall is when those temperatures go down, that's when it gets tricky because we have compaction, if it gets really cold the salt isn't as effective. Salt really loses it's effectiveness 15 degrees and lower. The brine is a little more helpful - that's a salt water mix - so we can use some of that and that will activate the salt quicker," said Dougherty.