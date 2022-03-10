MN public defenders union authorizes strike after rejecting "final" contract offer from state board

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Public defenders across Minnesota are nearing a strike after rejecting a last-ditch union contract offer from the state.
In a first for Minnesota, members of a union representing more than 700 public defense attorneys, investigators, and support staff have authorized a strike, overwhelmingly rejecting a contract offer the Minnesota Board of Public Defense called its "last, best, and final offer."
The union, Teamsters Local 320, says the offer failed to address longstanding and rampant issues of extreme caseloads, high turnover, low employee morale, and pay inequities.
"These issues continue to prevent BoPD attorneys from meeting mandated ethical standards for the legal representation they provide to the state’s indigent clients, systematically harming defendants who are majority people of color," Teamsters Local 320 said in a statement.
Both sides will now be forced into a 10-day mediation period in an effort to address outstanding issues. If they're unable to do so, members of the union could go on strike, which has never happened in Minnesota's history.
"We have notified the judiciary that a strike is possible, and as that date gets closer, they maybe need to be continuing cases instead of putting them into a posture where they can't stop. But then that just aggravates the backlog. It's not a good situation. We really, really do want to settle this," Associate Public Defense Attorney Janet Krueger told KIMT.
Krueger, who practices in Minnesota's Third Judicial District, which includes Olmsted County, is one of the members of Teamsters Local 320 who voted to reject the BoPD's offer. Krueger shares she's disappointed by the lack of progress in negotiations, and believes the board isn't understanding the level of problems public defenders are grappling with.
"We have caseloads that are way, way too high, and it just leads to a system that doesn't feel fair to anybody. And the situation is such that either it needs to be addressed, or we maybe need to acknowledge that we just can't have a fair justice system, and that's sure not somewhere that I want to go." Krueger continued, "it doesn't feel like they're listening. It doesn't feel like they're understanding the level of problems that we're facing, and it doesn't feel like they are being good stewards of the money that the legislature has allocated for managing our offices."
While some issues have been compounded by COVID-19, Krueger shares public defenders have been working to level the playing field with the state's prosecutors over the past several years.
"We feel that we should have somewhat equivalent salaries, we should have somewhat equivalent resources in terms of staff and access to files and such, so that when we go into the courtroom, which is generally an adversarial proceeding, our clients are on an even level with the state's lawyers. So that the justice system can be fair, and so that our clients can be heard in terms of what they think has happened, or what needs to happen to deal with their situations."
Teamsters Local 320 claims while the state has a $9.25 billion surplus, the BoPD has refused to bargain in good faith, and repeatedly failed to request an adequate budget from the legislature that would meet workers' resource and capacity needs. Members of the union say they have no desire to strike, and are optimistic they can sort out their differences with the Board of Public Defense during the upcoming mediation period, which starts next week.
Minnesota BoPD employees represent between 80% and 90% of criminal defendants in the state, according to Teamsters Local 320. In a January survey, 81% of attorneys who responded said their clients are frequently subjected to unnecessary or prolonged pre-trial detention.