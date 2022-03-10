Minnesota's U.S. senators applaud bipartisan U.S.P.S. reform bill

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota's U.S. Senators are applauding a bipartisan effort to reform the United States Postal Service.
Founded in 1775, the U.S.P.S was supposed to be funded by postage sales and other services. But with the agency having suffered 14 consecutive years of losses, both houses of Congress say they're delivering for U.S.P.S. by passing the Postal Service Reform Act.
The bill overhauls financial practices at the postal service, and modernizes its operations. Provisions requiring employees to enroll in Medicare as soon as they're eligible, and dropping a mandate forcing the agency to cover its health care costs years in advance are expected to save U.S.P.S. nearly $50 billion over the next ten years.
"There was a requirement put on the post office, unlike any other public sector or private sector company that I know of, that they were going to be required to prepay the health benefits for their retirees out 75 years. So this put billions and billions of dollars of financial cost on the post office, and it made them have to choose between paying off those costs and maintaining services like they need to," said U.S. Senator Tina Smith.
The legislation also requires U.S.P.S. to create an online dashboard providing nationwide delivery data, and ensures mail will be delivered six days a week. Senator Klobuchar says the changes will allow Minnesotans to enjoy reliable postal service for years to come.
"You know, doctors can't stop on a Saturday. They rely on things coming in on Saturday, or shipping things out, especially small businesses," Senator Amy Klobuchar told KIMT. "Right now, I literally have to rely on hearing from a farmer in Lanesboro, or a small business owner in Rochester, or a grandma that didn't get her birthday card outside of Fairbault, and that's literally what happens. And then you call, 'hey, it looks like there's problems in the system.' That is no way to run a railroad or a postal service. So with this new technology, we're going to be able to track where there are problems, and hold the United States Postal Service accountable."
Senator Smith adds, "at the end of the day, this is about people, especially I think people living in rural communities, who know that they can count on the post office to be there for them, to deliver those checks, to get those ballots delivered on time if it's election season, and it's going to make a big difference."
Officials have previously warned that without congressional action, the postal service would run out of funding by 2024. President of the American Postal Workers Union Mark Dimondstein calls the passage of the Postal Service Reform Act a "turning point in the fight to protect and strengthen the people's public postal service, a national treasure."
The Postal Service Reform Act now heads to President Biden's desk to be signed into law. The White House has previously signaled support for the bill.