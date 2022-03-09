Minnesota public defenders to announce possible strike

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Public defenders across Minnesota could go on strike for the first time in the state's history.
Public defense attorneys and staff have been negotiating a new union contract with the Minnesota Board of Public Defense (BoPD) over the past several months. Tomorrow, they're set to announce whether they will accept a proposal from the board, which BoPD calls its "last, best, and final offer."
While details on the proposal are not public, if rejected, professionals representing between 80% and 90% if criminal defendants in Minnesota would authorize a first-of-its-kind strike, and force both parties into a 10-day mediation period. Members of the Teamsters Local 320 union have been advised to vote against the offer, with the organization saying it fails to address "the BoPD’s long standing and rampant issues of high caseloads, high turnover, low employee morale, and pay inequities."
The union adds these issues are preventing BoPD attorneys from meeting mandated ethical standards, systematically harming their clients, the majority of whom are people of color.
In a statement issued Wednesday, Teamsters Local 320 said, in part, "Minnesota’s failure to support its essential public defense employees is a direct reflection of how its criminal justice system continues to harm communities of color, and is potentially even violating their constitutional rights."
If union members vote to reject the deal, it doesn't necessarily mean a strike is imminent. Local 320 says it's working hard to ensure a strike doesn't take place. In advance of tomorrow's vote count, the Minnesota Bureau of Mediation Services has confirmed members will return to the bargaining table with the BoPD next week.
The outcome of the union's strike authorization vote is scheduled to be announced tomorrow afternoon at 2:30 P.M.