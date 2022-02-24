Med City leaders reviewing RPD's no-knock warrant policy

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Med City leaders are reviewing the Rochester Police Department's no-knock warrant policy following the fatal shooting of Amir Locke in Minneapolis.
In the final moments of Monday night's Rochester City Council Meeting, Ward Six Representative Molly Dennis made a late and unscheduled push to secure revisions to RPD's no-knock warrant rules. Her proposal aimed to request the police department and Rochester's Police Policy Oversight Commission work to adopt portions of a bill in the Minnesota House of Representatives changing the no-knock warrant process.
While it's unclear which elements of the bill Dennis wanted to see adopted, she says mistakes made during unannounced entries create deadly situations.
"I just feel very strongly we need to set a precedent to say, you know, 'we are active on the city council,' to make sure that errors and mistakes that murdered an innocent man up in Minneapolis does not happen in Rochester," Dennis told her colleagues.
During the discussion, RPD Chief Jim Franklin told the council Dennis' request would have been premature because state lawmakers have yet to consider the legislation.
"When we're talking about law enforcement policies, there's already processes and procedures in place when legislatures pass laws." Chief Franklin continued, "the motion to adopt language that's in a bill that hasn't been passed, that hasn't gone to the P.O.S.T board, in my opinion, is premature."
The motion was ultimately tabled in a 6-1 vote, with multiple council members saying they're open to a potential policy change, but would like more time to study the issue.
"That's not what we should be doing at 9:30 in the evening, no matter how important it is," said Council Member Mark Bransford. "We need our ducks in a row, and it's not leadership to blindside people, organizations with something like this that totally takes them off guard. It took me off guard."
The Police Policy Oversight Commission and Olmsted County Justice Committee are already planning to review local no-knock warrant policies. Chief Jim Franklin adds only two no-knock warrants have been issued by RPD over the past three years, and each requires review by at least two police captains, as well as the Olmsted County attorney.