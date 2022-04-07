Med City couples opening downtown event venue

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Two Med City couples are dusting off the cobwebs at a downtown building that's been empty since last spring.Four local lovebirds will launch LC's Venue later this year, an event space they envision will be an elegant setting to celebrate fairytale weddings, bridal showers, and other milestones. Accommodating around 150 people, LC's will offer in-house bar service, as well as a la carte options available through partnerships with Rochester-based caterers and an event planner.
The building at 316 South Broadway has been home to Top Shots, Fusion Lounge, and R Bar in recent years, but has remained vacant since March of 2021 when restaurants were forced to close because of COVID mitigation measures. Now, a pair of local couples are set to breathe new life into the space, seeing it as a blank canvas capable of creating lasting memories.
"We are small business families," said LC's Co-Owner Leah Driscoll. "We decided to collectively come together with one goal in mind, and that was to serve the people of the Rochester area. We're super excited, motivated, and ready."
Driscoll tells KIMT in addition to serving its private clients, LC's will also host a variety of public events for everyone to enjoy.
"We know that there's still a void. These buildings are sitting empty, and what can we do that is engaging, that is going to be fun, that's going to be exciting, and successful, not only for ourselves, but for the community? [LC's will be] a place that people can say, 'oh my gosh, I went and I heard live music on Friday night at LC's Venue,' or 'oh hey, there's a craft beer night coming up. We're gonna go do some craft beer tasting,'" Driscoll said.
The faces behind LC's are now getting ready to renovate the venue's future home to give it a bright, fresh look. Driscoll shares much of the work will be done by the couples themselves, and clients can expect that sort of personal touch when the venue opens its doors.
"Right away, the four faces that you're going to see when you're dealing with LC's venue are going to be ours, and we're really excited about that. We want to be really active in the business, we want to build really great relationships within the community, and we want people to feel comfortable approaching us and chatting with us about things, so we're gonna be really hands-on."
Driscoll says you'll also see the couples' ten kiddos scampering around LC's. She adds all four co-owners are very family-oriented, and fell in love with the space at 316 South Broadway at first sight.
LC's will start taking booking requests May 1st, and is expected to open between July and August. Updates will be posted on the venue's Facebook page, which you can find by following this link.