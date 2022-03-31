Mayo experts share what you need to know about the COVID BA.2 subvariant

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic doctors are weighing in on what you need to know about the new coronavirus variant.
While the Midwest hasn't seen another spike in cases caused by the Omicron BA.2 subvariant, it has now become the nation's dominant COVID strain, causing more than half of all new infections in the United States last week, according to the CDC.
Mayo Clinic experts say BA.2 has developed a number of mutations making it more transmissible than earlier variants, and possibly better equipped to evade immunity from vaccines or natural infection. Doctors don't believe there's much of a difference between BA.2 and the original Omicron variant as far as symptoms.
While 13 states are now seeing their weekly average COVID case counts grow, Mayo Clinic Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Jack O'Horo doesn't expect BA.2 will cause a large surge of infections like we experienced earlier this year.
"If we follow some of the same patterns that have been seen in Europe, the next several weeks would be likely to see some increase." Dr. O'Horo continued, "how much of an increase remains to be seen for any number of reasons, one of which is that we recently did have the Omicron wave that hit us harder in many areas than it did in Europe, so we may have some more immunity from that to slow that peak."
Dr. O'Horo and Dr. Matthew Binnicker, director of Mayo's Clinical Virology Laboratory, expect future surges in COVID cases are much more likely to be regional than national.
"I think it's got to, in the future, become a very geographically specific type of approach, because we're not going to see surges or increases in cases across the entire country. At the same time, we're going to see it scattered in different states and communities," Dr. Binnicker said.
"As it goes to needing to keep that more local eye on what's going on, the kind of restrictions that might be needed in one part of the country can be very different for another based on how the past waves went through, what the current level of activity is, and what the current stress is on hospital systems," Dr. O'Horo added.
Our transition to an endemic phase of COVID isn't a one-way street, Dr. O'Horo emphasizes, and vaccines will continue to play an important role in preventing larger outbreaks.