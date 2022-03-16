Mayo Clinic researchers use A.I. to predict how antidepressants will impact young patients

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A new A.I. tool developed by Mayo Clinic could help kids battling depression find the right medication faster.
Prescribing antidepressants to patients whose minds are still developing is a complicated process, often involving trial and error, which could come with side effects. But researchers at Mayo say they've created an algorithm that cuts down the uncertainty of which medication will work best for individual kids and teens.
In a recently published study, Mayo Clinic researchers say the algorithm was more than 73% accurate in predicting how adolescents with Major Depressive Disorder would respond to two classes of antidepressants over the course of 10-12 weeks. The study incorporated data from hundreds of patients ages nine through 18, measuring changes in six different symptoms on a regular basis.
Outcomes were predicted within six weeks of treatment, allowing physicians to adjust selection and dosing at an earlier stage. The study's senior author, Mayo Clinic Psychiatrist Paul Croarkin O.D., tells KIMT artificial intelligence could be a critical tool for psychiatry.
"If you look at what my colleagues do in neurology, or cardiology, or G.I., they tend to have better diagnostic tools, and more physiology involved in how they make decisions, and how they treat patients." Croarkin continued, "frankly, we're lacking that in psychiatry, and to evolve as a field and provide better care, we really need more of this sort of approach."
While the prospect of using A.I. in medicine more often is exciting, Croarkin emphasizes these tools are not meant to replace doctors. Still, he believes the algorithms can be incredibly useful in helping physicians make the right decisions for their patients.
"It's a small step forward, but I think it's the first step in a very important line of research that will, in the future, refine these algorithms. We'll test them prospectively, we'll add other variables to make them even more accurate, and over time, the hope is that we'll have an even higher degree of resolution in terms of dosing and choosing medicines."
Additional studies are now underway to validate the algorithm's usefulness, and possibly make it even more accurate in the future.