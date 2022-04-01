Mayo Clinic research to reach new heights during 'historic' space mission

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic research is heading out of this world as it gets on board a mission to space.
The healthcare giant already prides itself on pushing the frontiers of medicine, but one of its newest initiatives could have global, and even interplanetary implications.
Mayo Clinic benefactor and well-known philanthropist Larry Connor will make history when he pilots the Axiom Space Flight this month, the world's first all-civilian trip to the International Space Station. Connor will take part in multiple Mayo Clinic research projects during the ten-day mission.
"The net result is this will benefit, if done correctly, all mankind," Connor says. "What better way could you give back than doing truly inspirational and potentially groundbreaking research at one of the best research centers in the world, which would be right here at Mayo Clinic."
One of the projects Connor will help undertake looks to spot signs of senescence. a process where cells age and stop dividing but don't die, building up in tissues throughout the body. Senescence is associated with frailty and multiple diseases here on Earth, some of which impact children.
"The goal is to extend health span, the period during life when people live free and independently, and without pain and disability," says Director of Mayo Clinic's Robert and Arlene Kogod Center on Aging Dr. James Kirkland. "The Mars mission may be very difficult to accomplish, unless we can find ways to monitor for senescent cell burden."
Research from Dr. Andre Terzic, director of Mayo's Center for Regenerative Medicine, will also be on the flight, aiming to advance our knowledge of heart health during space travel.
"Overall, the execution of this project will offer valuable insight into the determinant of heart adaptation in space, with the potential to support expansion of human reach in space, now that space becomes increasingly accessible. But also, there is always the possibility the information we gather in space will also help us to better understand our own hearts here on Earth," Dr. Terzic said.
The Axiom flight is set to launch from The Kennedy Space Center in Florida next Wednesday.