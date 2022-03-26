 Skip to main content
Marina could replace skate park in Albert Lea

Albert Lea, Minn. - City leaders may start taking offers to transform a local skate park into a private marina.
 
On Monday, the Albert Lea City Council will consider a resolution to seek proposals to build a new marina at City Beach, replacing the skate park and restrooms there. The city says the beach would remain a public park under the proposal, with the skate park moving to a different location. 
 
Should the resolution be approved, the city hopes to enhance amenities on Fountain Lake by providing additional docking space, new restrooms, and possibly, a new restaurant. 

