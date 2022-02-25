Local troopers honored for life-saving actions

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Four state troopers from the Rochester area are being recognized for their heroic acts by the Minnesota State Patrol.
The troopers are being commended for their exemplary efforts protecting and serving the people of the North Star State with a Life Saving Award from the Minnesota DPS.
Among the recipients is Trooper Zachery Fay, who rescued an unconscious driver in December of 2020 by administering two doses of Naloxone. Trooper Tyler Crabtree has also received a Life Saving Award for helping RPD stop a man from jumping off an overpass onto Highway 52 last June.
"As Rochester PD officers distracted the male, Trooper Crabtree approached from behind, grabbed him, and heroically pulled him back to safety. Congratulations Trooper Crabtree," said Minnesota State Patrol Chief Col. Matt Langer.
The two other Rochester-area honorees are Lt. Heath Dienger and Trooper Shane Roper, who worked with a doctor to revive a woman in sub-freezing temperatures two months ago after she stopped breathing while being driven to the hospital.
"Lieutenant Dienger inserted an oral airway and began rescue breathing while Dr. Economou continued chest compressions. Trooper Shane Roper took over rescue breathing while Lieutenant Dienger attempted to open the woman's airway. Care was transferred to medics. The woman was listed in stable condition the following day as a result of the actions of everyone," Col. Langer said.
Dr. Sam Economou, who performed chest compressions on the woman for 15 minutes before officials arrived in the incident, was also honored with a Meritorious Citizenship Award by the DPS.
The Minnesota State Patrol recognized a total of 38 public safety professionals and nine regular, everyday people Friday afternoon for their heroic acts.