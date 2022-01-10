Local school districts implement staff vaccine requirements as MN OSHA begins enforcement

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A string of Minnesota school districts are implementing vaccine-or-testing requirements for all staff members.
The public school boards of Stewartville, Austin, Dover-Eyota, Rushford-Peterson, and Alden-Conger took up the issue Monday night, with Minnesota OSHA planning to begin enforcing the Biden Administration's contested vaccine requirements for large employers Tuesday. While the Supreme Court is still weighing the legality of the administration's vaccine requirement, The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit has ruled they can still be implemented in the meantime.
The new Minnesota OSHA standards require organizations with 100 or more employees to enforce a mandatory policy giving staff the option of either submitting proof they're fully vaccinated, or undergoing weekly testing while wearing a face covering at work.
Austin and Stewartville Public Schools adopted the policy Monday night in order to stay in compliance with OSHA regulations. However, APS Board Chair Kathy Green believes the requirement is deeply flawed "as a comprehensive public health measure."
"Both employees who are vaccinated against COVID-19 and those who are not fully vaccinated have shown that they can be infected with the virus. It doesn't take into account, at all, natural immunity," Green said. "So to only target those who are not showing verification of your vaccination is highly discriminatory in preventing the identification or spread of infection."
Chair Green notes with the Supreme Court expected to issue a ruling on the federal vaccine mandate in the near future, these requirements are subject to change going forward. Iowa OSHA says it will not enforce the vaccine-or-testing mandate for large employers.