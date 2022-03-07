Living with COVID: Mayo expert discusses transition from pandemic to endemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As the Omicron surge continues to recede, public health experts are considering what life may look like once COVID-19 transitions from a pandemic to an endemic.
Infections will continue being seen in the endemic stage, however Mayo Clinic Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Jack O'Horo says officials still need to establish what level of coronavirus transmission will be considered "normal" going forward.
"Determining where we cross into that threshold is a question that epidemiologists and others will have to answer in coming weeks," Dr. O'Horo said Monday.
"It will take some time to see where rates level off, to give us some concept of 'what is a normal background rate?' We don't have any real experience with COVID, to say, 'what does it look like outside of a pandemic,' to define that. And although we know from other diseases that we'll find a circulating level that will become that normal, defining exactly what that is, is something we'll see in the coming months."
Protocols for mitigation measures like masking will likely be decided at the local or regional level in the endemic phase, Dr. O'Horo says, depending on conditions in a given area.
"That really is going to be what makes COVID endemic, and the post-pandemic phase different than what we've lived through, is that transition down to be more responsive to local levels as those trends predominate, as opposed to having to be concerned about a wider, national, rapidly-changing situation."
"As we go down to rates that are lower, the size of these flare-ups gets smaller, and that gives them a better chance of being contained locally, and responded to locally."
Particularly considering the continued risk of new variants emerging, Dr. O'Horo hares COVID-19 could someday return to pandemic status after it's deemed an epidemic. He adds vaccinations will undoubtedly plan an important role in preventing that from happening.
"Because there's going to be continued background levels, there is going to be a need for some sort of periodic vaccination. It's something where we're likely to see new variants, like we've seen all along, and likely to need new vaccines for those variants. I wouldn't be surprised to see something very similar to what we see with needing a seasonal shot the way we do for the flu. And that's what keeps the disease in check, what keeps it manageable enough that we don't overwhelm our hospitals and clinics like we have in the past few years of this pandemic, and helps keep us in a more normal phase of life."
"Even as we start to enter an endemic phase, this isn't a one-way door, and continued vigilance and vaccination will be required at some point in the future to prevent another pandemic from disrupting our lives the way that we've seen in the past two years."
Dr. O'Horo anticipates it will be very important to see what kind of vaccine options are available later this year as immunity levels begin to wane.
"Coming off of the Omicron peak, a significant number of people, particularly unvaccinated people, were recently infected and have some more immunity than just the vaccinated numbers alone. We don't know how long that vaccine-related or that natural immunity is going to last, but that's likely contributing to our continued drop we see right now. This is why I keep coming back to saying that as we look to the fall, it will be very important to look towards what kind of vaccine options are available to boost individuals, and prevent another wave from coming back."