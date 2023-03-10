Last call for winter activities!

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The ending of Rochester's winter activities is very weather dependent. And even with this snow, the days are longer and the temperatures are warming up - which isn't ideal for ice rinks.
This winter, Rochester Parks and Recreation was able to add the "Thrive Outside Trailers" to add to the trails for skiing, snow shoeing, and outdoor ice rinks.
The warmer temperatures this year did produce some challenges for the rinks this winter and maintaining the ice for people to skate on.
Parks and Recreation stopped maintaining the outdoor rinks last week.
"We're not maintaining it so we're not necessarily going to go and clear off the ice again at this point," said Recreation Supervisor Ben Boldt. "There's still a little bit of ice left around, it's a little bumpy, thawing and refreezing so it's not in as good a condition as it was in January and February. "
The snowfall we're seeing this weekend could be the last of the season.
"The positive side to snow like this, it gives one more opportunity to snow shoe, cross country ski, or some of those other things. Hopefully there's a few inches of fresh snow they can get a couple last rounds of those activities in, " said Boldt.
Moving into spring, Parks and Recreation will be working on getting the parks back up and running for event reservations and the summer activity trailer.