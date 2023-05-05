Knowing your ABCs before biking this season

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's biking season! As you're dusting off those bikes that may have been laying around through the winter, We Bike Rochester recommends doing the "ABC quick check," that stands for air, brakes, and chains.
Make sure there is air in your tires. There should be a number on the side of the tire that tells you how much you'll need. Erik Noonan with We Bike Rochester says the wheel should bounce like a basketball.
Make sure that when you squeeze your brakes, they doesn't pinch you.
And make sure your chains and cranks aren't squeaking when you ride.
"We're sharing these spaces with other users. Especially when you're on a trail, make sure you're letting people know when you're passing them. Make sure they're aware of you. The worst thing is to have someone get spooked by you and maybe jump into the creek next to you. We all want to be out here enjoying the beautiful amenities in our communities," says Noonan.
On Saturday, We Bike Rochester will have a bike safety day booth at the Rochester Farmers Market.
There will also be a ride from Rochester to Decorah leaving from the market at seven Saturday morning - the ride is to raise funds for Afghan refugees in the University of Wisconsin school system.
In addition, We Bike Rochester has social rides every Sunday through the month of May starting at 3 p.m.