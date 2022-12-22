Keeping furry friends safe in the winter storm

MASON CITY, Iowa - The weather this week is brutal, but not just for us!
"The weather that we're forecast to have is considered to be deadly to humans and pets," said Humane Society of North Iowa Executive Director Sybil Soukup. "If you're left out there exposed to elements - in a very short period - humans and animals can suffer from hypothermia, frostbite, dehydration, and death."
Moral of the story: if you have outdoor pets, bring them inside!
If you can't bring them inside, give animals access to a barn or shed to protect them from the weather - or for farm kitties, give them an extra bail of hay to keep them warm.
Every animal is different when it comes to preferences, but not when it comes to the impact of the brutal weather elements.
"I talk to owners this time of year and their dogs won't even go outside in this kind of weather," said Soukup. "Such is the case, I wouldn't want to either. Some owners set up potty-pads by their door as an emergency policy for their dog. But just make sure those trips outside are short, sweet, get your business done, and come right back in."
Soukup said if you see something, say something.
If you see an animal outside in these conditions, call dispatch or animal control to make sure the animal is safe and warm.
Even for those dogs with heavier coats like huskies - it's even too cold to leave them outdoors over night.
And a reminder to never leave your animal in a car.
"What you think is just going to be a 5-10 minute stop, all of a sudden it's 30 minutes later and you've got a new recipe and you've made three new friends. Meanwhile, your dog is sitting out in the car and if it's not running, they could be very cold at that point. The advice I give on that is the same I give in the hot months, leave your dog at home," said Soukup.
She also recommends cuddling with your furry friends to keep them warm this season. And if you don't have a pet of your own...the Humane Society of North Iowa is once again open to the public so look no further!
