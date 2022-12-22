Keeping furry friends safe in the winter storm

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm with Blizzard Conditions and Extreme
Cold Today and Friday...

Blizzard Warning in effect Thursday through Friday night.

A region of snow is moving across central and southern Iowa very
early this morning. This snow will continue to shift off to the
east this morning before diminishing with the main accumulating
snow done by noon. Strong northwest winds with gusts of 25 to
35 mph will be common this morning. The wind will increase more
this afternoon and peak tonight and into Friday with gusts in the
40 to 50 mph range and will create blizzard conditions.

Wind chill values will fall through the day today and will be in
the 20 to 40 below range before bottoming out at 35 to 45 below
tonight and Friday morning.

Those with holiday travel planned through Friday night are
strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast updates
and road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is a must.
Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly encouraged.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph
this morning. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions
expected. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph or more. Extreme cold
and wind chills of 20 to 40 below zero will be common and
dropping to near 45 below tonight and Friday morning.

* WHERE...Much of Central and Northern Iowa along and north of
Interstate 80.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until noon CST today. For
the Blizzard Warning, from noon today to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning or evening commute. Strong
winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind
chills as low as 45 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of blowing snow, blizzard
conditions, and extreme cold will be extremely hazardous and life
threatening if stranded outside.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm with Blizzard Conditions and Extreme
Cold Today and Friday...

Blizzard Warning in effect Thursday through Friday night.

A region of snow is moving across central and southern Iowa very
early this morning. This snow will continue to shift off to the
east this morning before diminishing with the main accumulating
snow done by noon. Strong northwest winds with gusts of 25 to
35 mph will be common this morning. The wind will increase more
this afternoon and peak tonight and into Friday with gusts in the
40 to 50 mph range and will create blizzard conditions.

Wind chill values will fall through the day today and will be in
the 20 to 40 below range before bottoming out at 35 to 45 below
tonight and Friday morning.

Those with holiday travel planned through Friday night are
strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast updates
and road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is a must.
Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly encouraged.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph
this morning. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions
expected. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph or more. Extreme cold
and wind chills of 20 to 40 below zero will be common and
dropping to near 45 below tonight and Friday morning.

* WHERE...Much of Central and Northern Iowa along and north of
Interstate 80.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until noon CST today. For
the Blizzard Warning, from noon today to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning or evening commute. Strong
winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind
chills as low as 45 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of blowing snow, blizzard
conditions, and extreme cold will be extremely hazardous and life
threatening if stranded outside.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Keeping furry friends safe in the winter storm

  • Updated
  • 0

We're telling you some things you should know to keep your furry friends safe in this extreme cold.

MASON CITY, Iowa - The weather this week is brutal, but not just for us!

"The weather that we're forecast to have is considered to be deadly to humans and pets," said Humane Society of North Iowa Executive Director Sybil Soukup. "If you're left out there exposed to elements - in a very short period - humans and animals can suffer from hypothermia, frostbite, dehydration, and death."

Moral of the story: if you have outdoor pets, bring them inside!

If you can't bring them inside, give animals access to a barn or shed to protect them from the weather - or for farm kitties, give them an extra bail of hay to keep them warm.

Every animal is different when it comes to preferences, but not when it comes to the impact of the brutal weather elements.

"I talk to owners this time of year and their dogs won't even go outside in this kind of weather," said Soukup. "Such is the case, I wouldn't want to either. Some owners set up potty-pads by their door as an emergency policy for their dog. But just make sure those trips outside are short, sweet, get your business done, and come right back in."

Soukup said if you see something, say something.

If you see an animal outside in these conditions, call dispatch or animal control to make sure the animal is safe and warm.

Even for those dogs with heavier coats like huskies - it's even too cold to leave them outdoors over night.

And a reminder to never leave your animal in a car.

"What you think is just going to be a 5-10 minute stop, all of a sudden it's 30 minutes later and you've got a new recipe and you've made three new friends. Meanwhile, your dog is sitting out in the car and if it's not running, they could be very cold at that point. The advice I give on that is the same I give in the hot months, leave your dog at home," said Soukup.

She also recommends cuddling with your furry friends to keep them warm this season. And if you don't have a pet of your own...the Humane Society of North Iowa is once again open to the public so look no further!

You can find theirs hours and pets available, here.

Recommended for you