Keep sidewalks clean of snow and ice to avoid getting fined

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A shovel and salt become Minnesotans best friends during this time of year - whether it's shoveling your car out of the driveway, out of the street, or clearing our sidewalks to make them accessible to everyone.
"We get a lot of visitors to Rochester that have mobility issues due to medical or age, a lot of elderly people, so we want the sidewalks to be safe for everybody," said Rochester Public Works Project Manager Josh Fjetland.
When there is a snow event, it's the job of the property owner to clear off the sidewalks that touch your property. Property owners have 24-hours after the snow stops falling to get them cleared.
"The big thing is to get it up as early as you can, so it doesn't freeze onto the walk. We've seen a lot of issues this year with not being able to get that hard snow pack and ice off the sidewalks. If you can't get it all up, salting and sanding are very good alternatives to at least make it less slippery, a little more safe for the public," said Fjetland.
If you don't, there are some hefty citing implications in store. Residents get charged the citation fee and the cost of snow removal by a city contractor.
"Residential citations are $40 for the first one, $60 for the second, and $120 for the third and thereafter. Nonresidential properties are $60 for the first, $100 for the second, and $200 for the third offense and thereafter," said Fjetland.
And those fees don't even include the contractor fees.
