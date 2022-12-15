 Skip to main content
...Snow and Hazardous Travel Expected Today into Tonight...

.Light to moderate snow will move into northern Iowa today and
persist into tonight. Brief periods of higher intensity snowfall
rates and gusty winds are possible from mid-afternoon Thursday
and into the early evening hours, which could lower visibility
below a quarter mile at times. Areas of blowing snow are expected
as well as the wind increases through the day.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO
9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of two to four
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph may cause blowing snow.

* WHERE...Portions of North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Visibilities may be reduced in blowing snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

Ice safety ahead of heading out on open waters

We're hearing from the Rochester Fire Department on how to stay safe out on the ice as those outdoor skating rinks open up.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With the ups and downs of the temperatures in our area, ice on open waters may not be reliable for people out walking or fishing.

The Rochester Fire Department recommends making sure the ice on bodies of water is least three inches thick if you're out walking on it, and if you're taking a four-wheeler you'll need at least 10-12 inches.

RFD said to always try and keep your animals on a leash when they're around open waters. If the animal does fall in, remain calm! Don't go in after them - as this creates two victims. If this does happen, RFD is prepared.

"We'll train with cold water suits that allow us to be exposed to cold water temperatures for prolonged periods of time. We'll also train with sleds and various techniques to get a victim off that ice shelf back onto the ice. And from there, to shore," said RFD Firefighter Isaac Molin.

If you're heading out on any moving water - like creeks or rivers - RFD recommends being careful of the moving current which will keep the water open and the ice thin.

"If you find yourself having broken through the ice and you're in cold water, you need to try and get to the edge of that ice and then kick as hard as you can, keep yourself low, and try and get yourself on top of that ice shelf. Once you're there, you need to try and disperse your body weight as best as you can - so if you spread out your arms and legs, that'll help you from breaking in again through the ice," said Molin.

He also recommends investing in a hand pick that will help you break through the ice and give yourself traction to get out in emergencies.

While the rinks in Rochester are set to open Friday, the Parks and Recreation Department could push that back if temperatures aren't low enough and will melt the ice.

