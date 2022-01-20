...Bitterly Cold Temperatures Again Tonight into Friday Morning...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 20 below
to 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Much central and north central Iowa.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Hundreds of Mayo nurses demanding action on "staffing crisis"
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Hundreds of Mayo Clinic nurses are demanding the healthcare giant take action to address what they call a "worsening staffing crisis."
Some 672 members of the Minnesota Nurses Association working at Mayo filed a petition this week pleading with their employer to take steps to address staffing shortages, and recognize their sacrifices throughout the pandemic. Over 70% of all MNA members at Mayo facilities in Albert Lea, Austin, Fairmont, Lake City, Mankato, and Red Wing signed onto the petition.
“Nurses continue to work under extremely difficult circumstances to care for our patients while Mayo CEOs make millions off our hard work,” said Kelly Rosevold, RN at Mayo Clinic Health System – Mankato. “As nurses continue to face down a pandemic, a work environment that feels unsafe, and unresponsive management, these demands will help to sustain nurses who are providing quality patient care at the bedside.”
Organizers of the petition are asking to be paid triple-time for all hours worked while travel nurses are being utilized, along with a $4,000 bonus to be paid for every three months they remain on the job. Rosvold tells KIMT burnout and better opportunities are driving extreme amounts of turnover where she works, Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato.
"Nurses are leaving our facility at an astounding rate. For some reasons, maybe personal, some reasons, you know, better opportunities. Lots of nurses are leaving to go travel, make more money, and then here we sit. You know, we just can't seem to get the nurses to come back to us, and want to stay with us," Rosevold said.
In response to the petition, Mayo Clinic shared the following statement:
"Mayo Clinic values its nursing staff and appreciates all they have given to patients and the communities, not just over the last two years but across the span of their careers. Like other organizations, we are seeing all-time high patient demand; much higher than pre-pandemic levels. Due to increased patient care needs and higher volumes of staff absences due to the high rates of COVID-19 transmission across our communities, staffing challenges continue to persist. These challenges are exacerbated by a national shortage of health care workers.
Mayo Clinic is constantly adapting to increase recruitment and meet staffing demands, including offering premium pay and financial incentives, utilizing agency nurses, redeploying staff from outpatient areas to alleviate inpatient constraints, and, in some cases, evaluating surgical listings and adjusting schedules as needed for patients whose health or quality of life will not be adversely affected by waiting.
We continue to advocate for vaccination, social distancing and masking — even when vaccinated. Each one of us must do our part to move beyond these avoidable illnesses both so people who need care can receive it and so our nurses and all health care workers can get some relief."
Rosevold adds staffing shortages were an issue before the pandemic, and while financials are involved in the petition, the effort is about feeling valued. She acknowledges Mayo Clinic has offered nurses incentives to pick up extra hours, but the healthcare giant can do better.
"There are incentives there, but as far as keeping us, retaining us, to stop the hemorrhage of nurses, there's nothing in place at this moment," said Rosevold.