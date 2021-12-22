Home safety tips during holiday travel

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As folks head out for the holidays, experts say it's important to make sure your home is secure before leaving town.
More than 100 million people will be hitting the road this holiday season, according to AAA, and an obviously empty home could serve as an invitation for unwanted guests like burglars.
A few tips offered by security experts to protect your house while you're away include setting up timers for indoor lights, installing motion-activated outdoor lights, and calling your local police department to ask if an officer can drive by your home periodically.
You could also ask the same of your neighbor, and possibly allow them to park in your driveway to make it look like someone is home. Another suggestion is keeping the outside of your property tidy by preventing mail from piling up, and having a familiar face shovel your driveway if it snows.
"In my years in law enforcement, we actually had burgers would show up the houses, and they'd intentionally shovel the driveway while they were doing that. They were actually breaking into the house," said Security Expert Douglas Parisi of SafeDefend.
If you're leaving your car parked outside, Parisi says you should stash away your garage door opener.
"The number one way that they're breaking into houses these days is that if the cars in the driveway and it has a garage door opener in it, all they have to do is break a window and they can just access that garage opener."