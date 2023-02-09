Holy moly! It's pothole season!

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Works could see thousands of potholes a year!
Thankfully - this year, Rochester hasn't seen sub-zero temperatures for a long time, so the potholes haven't been as noticeable until recently with the warm up we've had.
But, how are potholes even made?
When water freezes and thaws over and over again - the pavement weakens and cracks. Then the weight of cars driving over the cracks, pieces of the pavements will get broken down and create the pothole.
When this happens, Public Works blows out any debris in the pothole and makes sure the hole is as dry as possible, puts the cold patch in the hole, then either wheel packs it or plate packs it.
In February, Rochester sees a lot of potholes as the ice starts to pop, expand and make the holes bigger as water then gets underneath of them.
"Generally, if it's over an inch and a half thick, we're filing as the bigger and deeper potholes that you would see," said Rochester Street Maintenance Supervisor Jake Busho. "If it's anything smaller than that, that's a different process we're doing with milling and then filling that back in with hot mix. We typically do find potholes from February to about April/May into our summer season, and we'll fill them as we see them."
He said the pothole filling could last quite a while if the weather cooperates.
To keep Public Works employees safe out on the roads, keep your distance.
When you see the flashing lights or arrow on a public works truck, that means workers are either behind or in front of the car working - so give them space and take your time getting around them.