High school graduation rates drop in Minnesota for first time in several years

ROCHESTER, Minn. - High school graduation rates have dropped in Minnesota for the first time in several years.
During the first full school year impacted by the pandemic (2020-2021), the state's four-year graduation rate fell by 0.5%, according to newly-released data from the Minnesota Department of Education. Overall, 83.3% of Minnesota's Class of 2021 graduated in four years, which the agency calls a small decrease driven in large part by a 0.3% jump in the statewide dropout rate.
“The class of 2021 faced incredibly difficult circumstances in their final years of high school. I am extremely proud of our 2021 graduates and the educators, leaders, staff and families who helped them make it to graduation,” said MDE Commissioner Dr. Heather Mueller. “The slight decrease in our graduation rate reinforces how challenging the pandemic has been on our students. We remain committed to ensuring every single Minnesota student graduates from high school, whether that is in four years, five years, six years or more.”
MDE numbers show RPS saw a 1.8% dip in its four-year graduation rate, bringing it to 83.8% for the 2020-2021 school year. Meanwhile, Austin Public Schools recorded a similar drop, with grad rates falling from 80.8% to 78.9%.
Commissioner Mueller believes these numbers underscore the importance of ensuring public schools have the funding needed to support all students.
“Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan’s Due North Education plan outlines our goals and the Governor’s proposed education budget will help provide the resources to ensure that every student is seen, valued, heard and represented throughout their educational experience and is supported all the way through high school graduation,” Mueller said.
The Minnesota Department of Education specifies the budget put forward by Governor Walz will help improve graduation rates by investing in targeted programs, additional support personnel, and increasing the state's general education formula by 2%.
The agency adds four-year graduation rates increased among black students and students identifying as two or more races by over 1% last school year.