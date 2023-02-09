Heart health: broken heart syndrome

MASON CITY, Iowa - February is American Heart Health Month.
Everyone is familiar with a "broken heart," but Stress Cardiomyopathy or Takotsubo Cardiomyopathy, is also known as broken heart syndrome.
Broken heart syndrome is usually brought on by extremely stressful or emotional situations - or sometimes - physical stress, like a major surgery or infection.
MercyOne North Iowa Cardiologist Dr. Sepideh Darbandi said symptoms of broken heart syndrome can mimic a heart attack - things like chest pain and shortness of breath. Many people with broken heart syndrome fully recover within a month or so - it's often a temporary disease.
"It's fairly common. And although the mortality from it is low - it can become complicated, as far as the treatment," said Dr. Darbandi. "But overall, I think the more medicine advancing over the years, we are advancing more of the risk factors, more of the treatment options and such. I think we diagnosing more so now compared to years and years ago."
When it comes to risk factors, broken heart syndrome is more common in women than in men, people who are older than 50, and people who have or had anxiety or depression may have a higher risk of broken heart syndrome.
"Having chronic stress may increase the risk of broken heart syndrome, so taking steps to managing emotional stress can improve overall health," said Dr. Darbandi. "And even prevent conditions like broken heart syndrome. I do encourage the public to try ways that reduce and manage stress - such as getting more physical activity, practicing mindfulness - whether that's through yoga or any other kind of support group."
unfortunately, there is no standard treatment for broken heart syndrome. most people stay in the hospital while they get better.