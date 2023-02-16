Heart disease: the number one killer of women

KIMT NEWS 3 - February is "American Heart Month," and cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women.
One third of mothers, sisters, daughters, and friends lose their lives each year to cardiovascular disease.
"Heart disease has always been seen long-term as a disease of men. So, a lot of women of all ages assume that's one thing they won't have to worry about," said MercyOne North Iowa Cardiologist Dr. Denise Sorrentino.
She said women's heart health needs increased awareness. And that starts with women knowing what can contribute to heart disease - things like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, elevated body weight, smoking, and family history.
Heart disease and stroke can affect a woman at any age.
"Cardiovascular health effects every organ and every space of the body. We realize that malfunction there can effect everything. In cardiovascular disease, we include stroke and mini stroke - all of those things are so connected," said Dr. Sorrentino. "I'm very bias as a cardiologist, but it's the one organ that's critical, even for brain health!"
Dr. Sorrentino said preventative measures can be things like scheduling to walk 10 to 20 minutes a day and making time to go to the grocery store, not just running in after work to grab and go.
"But actually making a little extra space so you can look at prices, see what it would cost, and see if it's in your family budget to buy some frozen vegetables, some frozen fruit - or fresh if you can afford it. And really look at meat portions and other things you're buying. We are all in the run and dash quick society, let's get it done - but I'm asking everyone to schedule time in their day for focusing on their personal health," said Dr. Sorrentino.
According to the American Heart Association, only 38% of participants in clinical cardiovascular trials are women - even though heart disease is the number one cause of death for women.
Research shows that stress may impact health, making it important for women to understand the mind-body connection and how to focus on improving both their physical health and mental well-being.