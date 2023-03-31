Gas price impacts ahead of spring break travel

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Spring break is just around the corner for Rochester students and AAA is seeing an increase in Minnesotans traveling this season.
AAA Public Affairs Specialist Meredith Mitts says 32-percent of Minnesotans plan on traveling for spring break, which is up about 10-percent from last year.
She says every year around this time, gas prices tick up a bit. but, compared to a year ago, the average price for a gallon of gas in Minnesota is 60 cents cheaper this year than last year.
"A big part of this has to do with the civil unrest and what was going on in Russia and Ukraine last year and then the possibility of an economic downturn this year and still a volatile pricing market for oil - even with the demand up the oil costs are still staying low, that's why we're seeing some of those lower gas prices at the pump this year," said Mitts.
Every year around this time, AAA sees gas prices tick up with the increased travel for spring break and just nice weather in general.
"Even though you're seeing a couple cents increase right now because there is an upward trend in demand and people are traveling for spring break and going to start traveling for summer, we're still well behind where we were last year and that's very encouraging for travelers. The world is still opening up again and we're seeing that trend towards travel. If you have not currently booked your plans for this summer or even into the fall and early next year, you really need to get on that because the demand for travel is there," said Mitts.
If you're traveling anywhere for spring break, a reminder that weather is unpredictable. Mitts recommends keeping your gas tank at least half way full, your tires are full of air and have good tread, and double checking your windshield wiper blades.