...Strong Spring Storm to Bring Heavy Snow and Strong Winds to
the Region...

.A potent storm system brings a variety of impactful weather to
the region into Saturday morning. Early morning calls to Taylor
County did not reveal any issues, however with temperatures
hovering around freezing, will keep the winter weather advisory
in place for potential travel impacts on untreated, cold
surfaces.

Tonight, widespread rain transitions to snow. The snow will be
heavy at times, especially along and north of Interstate 90 and
94 where 1 to 2" per hour rates are expected. Currently, the
higher amounts from 6 to 9 inches are favored north of Highway 10
in north-central Wisconsin. Moving south toward Interstate 90, 2
to 6 inch accumulations are expected. The heavier snow may try to
push farther south, and there is uncertainty in how quickly rain
transitions to snow. Continue to monitor the forecast for updates

In addition northwest winds will increase Friday night, gusting
from 35 to 45 mph. Visibilities will be further reduced in the
falling snow, with some drifting mostly in open areas.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING
TO 10 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Gas price impacts ahead of spring break travel

Spring break kicks of today for Rochester Public Schools. We have some gas prices for you ahead of any travel.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Spring break is just around the corner for Rochester students and AAA is seeing an increase in Minnesotans traveling this season.

AAA Public Affairs Specialist Meredith Mitts says 32-percent of Minnesotans plan on traveling for spring break, which is up about 10-percent from last year.

She says every year around this time, gas prices tick up a bit. but, compared to a year ago, the average price for a gallon of gas in Minnesota is 60 cents cheaper this year than last year.

"A big part of this has to do with the civil unrest and what was going on in Russia and Ukraine last year and then the possibility of an economic downturn this year and still a volatile pricing market for oil - even with the demand up the oil costs are still staying low, that's why we're seeing some of those lower gas prices at the pump this year," said Mitts. 

Every year around this time, AAA sees gas prices tick up with the increased travel for spring break and just nice weather in general.

"Even though you're seeing a couple cents increase right now because there is an upward trend in demand and people are traveling for spring break and going to start traveling for summer, we're still well behind where we were last year and that's very encouraging for travelers. The world is still opening up again and we're seeing that trend towards travel. If you have not currently booked your plans for this summer or even into the fall and early next year, you really need to get on that because the demand for travel is there," said Mitts.

If you're traveling anywhere for spring break, a reminder that weather is unpredictable. Mitts recommends keeping your gas tank at least half way full, your tires are full of air and have good tread, and double checking your windshield wiper blades.

