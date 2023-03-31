Gas price impacts ahead of spring break travel

Weather Alert

...Strong Spring Storm to Bring Heavy Snow and Strong Winds to the Region... .A potent storm system brings a variety of impactful weather to the region into Saturday morning. Early morning calls to Taylor County did not reveal any issues, however with temperatures hovering around freezing, will keep the winter weather advisory in place for potential travel impacts on untreated, cold surfaces. Tonight, widespread rain transitions to snow. The snow will be heavy at times, especially along and north of Interstate 90 and 94 where 1 to 2" per hour rates are expected. Currently, the higher amounts from 6 to 9 inches are favored north of Highway 10 in north-central Wisconsin. Moving south toward Interstate 90, 2 to 6 inch accumulations are expected. The heavier snow may try to push farther south, and there is uncertainty in how quickly rain transitions to snow. Continue to monitor the forecast for updates In addition northwest winds will increase Friday night, gusting from 35 to 45 mph. Visibilities will be further reduced in the falling snow, with some drifting mostly in open areas. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions. &&