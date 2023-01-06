Firefighter Cancer Awareness Week

ROCHESTER, Minn. - January is Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month.
The goal over the next few weeks, is to make sure firefighters have the tools and guidance they need to develop, what could be life-saving protocols for cancer prevention.
According to a CBS News Report - since 2002, almost two out of every three firefighters who died on the job, died of cancer.
"This month is a time of remembering those that have gone before us, it's a time to re-educate ourselves and go back through the educational pieces of what we need to do to keep ourselves safe," said Rochester Fire Department Captain Caleb Feine.
Firefighters have a 9% higher risk of being diagnosed with cancer, according to the Firefighter Cancer Support Network.
At the 2022 International Association of Firefighters Fallen Firefighter Memorial, almost 75% of the names added to the wall were members who died from occupational cancer. That's 348 people.
This month is about education, but also to support those who have been diagnosed.
"Yeah, I've had people close to me that have been diagnosed, or have lost their lives because of it - and it's tough. It's difficult. Those are the reminders that we have to be better and there are things we can do to keep each other safe, and that's what we're doing," said Capt. Feine.
Feine said a lot has changed when it comes to preventative measures since he first joined RFD.
"We have several education facilities now - or organizations - that are teaching firefighters the risks of the job. The technology is always coming around. We have a very extensive policy that talks specifically about the prevention measures, how to act while we're on scene, how to keep ourselves clean while on scene, as well as cleaning the gear after a fire happens," said Capt. Feine.
For more information or resources on Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month, click here.