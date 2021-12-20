Family Service Rochester echoes Surgeon General's call to action on youth mental health

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The U.S. Surgeon General's office is issuing an advisory on the pandemic's impact on youth mental health.
Such advisories are reserved for the most significant of public health challenges, and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy says the nation's immediate attention is needed to address the unprecedented challenges a generation of children is facing.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically changed their world, including how they attend school, interact with friends, and receive health care," the advisory states. "They and their family may have lost access to mental health care, social services, income, food, or housing. They may have had COVID-19 themselves, suffered from long COVID symptoms, or lost a loved one to the disease."
As of June 2021, more than 140,000 children in the US had lost a parent or grandparent caregiver to COVID-19, according to the Surgeon General's Office. Research shows symptoms of psychological distress have doubled during the pandemic, with 25% of young people experiencing signs of depression, and 20% reporting symptoms of anxiety.
"It would be a tragedy if we beat back one public health crisis only to allow another to grow in its place," said Surgeon General Murthy. "Mental health challenges in children, adolescents, and young adults are real, and they are widespread. But most importantly, they are treatable, and often preventable."
Responding to this issue will require a whole-of-society effort, according to the Surgeon General, who says "our obligation to act isn't just medical - it's moral." Murthy's advisory on youth mental health recommends some of the following actions:
Following the Surgeon General's advisory, Family Service Rochester Executive Director Scott Maloney is urging local leaders to review the report, and recognize the presence of risk factors and higher-risk populations in our communities. Maloney says there is a youth mental health crisis in America, and more action needs to be taken to address it.
· Recognizing that mental health is an essential part of overall health.
· Empowering youth and their families to recognize, manage, and learn from difficult emotions.
· Ensuring that every child has access to high-quality, affordable, and culturally competent mental health care.
· Supporting the mental health of children and youth in educational, community, and childcare settings.
· Addressing the economic and social barriers that contribute to poor mental health for young people, families, and caregivers.
"The community's children are essentially all of our children and, and they're the next generation of leaders and in our community. We want to see kids thrive and reach their full capacities, and do well." Maloney continued, "we, as a community, need to take mental well-being seriously, and decrease the stigma on that, make sure that kids are listened to and heard, and make sure that they're accessible to the supports and services that they need."
As the Surgeon General's advisory recommends, Family Service Rochester says it provides trauma-informed care, education for families on their role in healthy child development, and resources for other sectors of our community like schools, social services, and public health agencies. Nevertheless, FSR says they "need to do more," and "need to be part of a broad, comprehensive community strategy."
You can read the Surgeon General's full advisory on protecting youth mental health by following this link.