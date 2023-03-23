Don't let disease "tick" you off this season!

MINNESOTA - We are about halfway through our first week of spring - which means warmer weather and more time being spent outdoors in nature.
The season of spring also means it's tick season! The ticks will start to come out as soon as this snow melts and the temps stay in the 40s.
"It doesn't quite feel like spring yet, but we know it's definitely coming," said Minnesota Department of Health Epidemiologist Supervisor Elizabeth Schiffman. "So the time to start thinking about ticks and tick-borne diseases is here."
Schiffman said you can probably find ticks just about everywhere in Minnesota. But, the spots to really look out for are areas with a lot of woods, brush, and forest floors with a lot of leaf litter.
It's recommended to wear repellant - especially if it's E.P.A registered!
When you're done outside, always do a thorough tick check and shower if possible to help with those tick-borne diseases. The most common is Lyme disease.
"Typically people will present a few days to a few weeks after having that tick bite. They might start to feel run down, feverish, tired, just generally unwell. A lot of people will also have that characteristic rash that usually expands in size. Sometimes it looks like a nice target bullseye, sometimes it just looks like red blotches and sometimes it's really faint and you can't always see it on everybody's skin," said Schiffman.
If you are bitten, try to get the tick off as soon as possible.
"The longer the ticks are attached to you, the more time they have to give you whatever pathogens they might be carrying. We always say get it off as soon as you can! For the adult sized ones, you can always try and take it off with your fingers - it does work pretty well. Regular old tweezers will also work," said Schiffman.
According to the CDC, upwards of 30,000 cases of Lyme disease are confirmed each year.
The height of tick season is typically the end of spring into early summer.