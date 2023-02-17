Decrease in activity of trio winter viruses in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Olmsted County is seeing a steady decrease in activity of the trio of viruses this winter - influenza, RSV, and COVID-19.
Olmsted County peaked back in late November/early December.
The county saw the fewest number of positive cases of both influenza and RSV last week that we've seen all season, according to Olmsted County Public Health.
OCPH said we are also seeing similar trends statewide, which could be due to a couple different factors.
"It could be immunity level. We had a lot of people get sick all at once," said OCPH Epidemiologist Matthew Giljork. "It could be that we're doing different trends and different behaviors as a community. It's really difficult to say or go down to one specific reason as to why we may be seeing lower levels. I would say immunity is giving us some short-term protection based on how many people got sick back in November."
The decline in cases could hold steady in the coming weeks.
"I don't foresee it declining anymore. I could see it staying relatively stable, possible increasing a little bit. When you're at the bottom, you only have room to go up. So, I could see us increasing in cases - but that is difficult to say," said Giljork.
The county is also seeing low levels of positive COVID-19 cases, but cases have increased slightly over the last couple of weeks.
He said Olmsted County is seeing lower levels of vaccinations this season compared to other seasons.