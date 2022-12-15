Crunch time for holiday shoppers!

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The holidays are here and it's now crunch time to finish up any holiday shopping.
This year, holiday retail sales are predicted to reach $960 billion, according to the National Retail Federation.
According to Deloitte, Americans are expected to spend nearly $2,000 dollars each this season!
Store manager of Rochester's JC Penney said since the pandemic, they've seen an uptick in online shopping. But now, there's a good mix of in person and online.
"We're filling online orders everyday, we have a lot of shoppers in store every day - both platforms are busy this time of year," said JC Penney Store Manager Mark Turany.
Last year, holiday spending reached a record goal of $889 billion, according to the National Retail Federation.