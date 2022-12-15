 Skip to main content
...Snow and Hazardous Travel Expected Today into Tonight...

.Light to moderate snow will move into northern Iowa today and
persist into tonight. Brief periods of higher intensity snowfall
rates and gusty winds are possible from mid-afternoon Thursday
and into the early evening hours, which could lower visibility
below a quarter mile at times. Areas of blowing snow are expected
as well as the wind increases through the day.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO
9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of two to four
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph may cause blowing snow.

* WHERE...Portions of North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Visibilities may be reduced in blowing snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Crunch time for holiday shoppers!

  • 0

The holidays are here and it's crunch time to finish up any Christmas shopping.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The holidays are here and it's now crunch time to finish up any holiday shopping.

This year, holiday retail sales are predicted to reach $960 billion, according to the National Retail Federation.

According to Deloitte, Americans are expected to spend nearly $2,000 dollars each this season!

Store manager of Rochester's JC Penney said since the pandemic, they've seen an uptick in online shopping. But now, there's a good mix of in person and online.

"We're filling online orders everyday, we have a lot of shoppers in store every day - both platforms are busy this time of year," said JC Penney Store Manager Mark Turany.

Last year, holiday spending reached a record goal of $889 billion, according to the National Retail Federation.

