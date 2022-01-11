Community organizations pen letter backing diversity, equity, inclusion work at RPS

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Community organizations are expressing support for the work being done to make Med City schools the best they can be for every student.
More than 66 community members from 18 organizations have signed a letter of support for the ongoing diversity, equity, and inclusion work taking place within Rochester Public Schools. Authors of the letter say they recognize and admire the school board's visible, persistent commitment to addressing diversity issues and disparities at both the individual school and district levels.
"We recognize the social and political stressors that accompany these decisions at this point in time and are resolute in our support of your decision to continue to work toward more equitable schools," the letter read, in part.
Family Service Rochester is one of the organizations that signed co-signed the letter. Executive Director Scott Maloney tells KIMT while there's plenty of work to be done meeting the needs of all students, Rochester Public Schools is demonstrating it's on the right track.
"The first step of making any change is acknowledging there's an opportunity, or a challenge, to address," Maloney said. "for me, it's the achievement gap, or the graduation rates that are significantly lower for kids that are not Caucasian. So first and foremost, the school district is acknowledging that this is something we want to tackle."
Maloney believes we all have a stake in the outcomes of children in our community, but for years, our education system has under-delivered for many of them.
"It's imperative that modern-day education for all of our kids takes into consideration that our education system and our curriculum was built by and for Caucasians." Maloney continued, "we have a multicultural community, both here in Rochester and throughout the country, and it's important that all of our students are succeeding. So when we look at things like the educational gaps, it's important that black and brown and other students are able to succeed and graduate and have success."
Commitments made by RPS to hire more equity-focused staff members, diversify its workforce, and measure student outcomes using data are all signs of progress, according to Maloney. Last year the district hired its first-ever executive director of diversity, equity, and inclusion.