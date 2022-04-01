Community members roll with RPD during Skate City Nights

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Community members are rolling with the Rochester Police Department as Skate City Nights kick off.
While RPD officers are all business when keeping the Med City clear of crime, this weekend they're gettin' down to Funky Town at the Mayo Civic Center with the people they protect and serve. Free roller skating, arcade games, pool, and darts are all rolled into this community event, as well as a chance to explore first responder ATVs.
Skate City Nights is an expansion of Safe City Nights, a series of engagement activities the police department undertakes each summer. The top brass at RPD says this is an opportunity to bring people together, promoting positive interactions between families and law enforcement.
"It's been a difficult last couple of years for everybody here, so we just feel very fortunate to be able to come out here and do this," RPD Chief Jim Franklin told KIMT. "If you really think about it, the only time we have contact with the public is either during enforcement or times of crisis. Opportunities like this are absolutely essential for us to build relationships with the community. That's what we're doing here today - really engaging them, having fun with them, coming alongside them in a safe environment, a fun environment, to build those relationships."
Chief Franklin adds strong relationships with locals open the door to solutions everyone can get behind.
"The Rochester Police Department places a high value on relational policing, that collaborative policing model, interacting with the public, getting them involved in proactive problem-solving. So this is one of those essential steps to really bring people together to proactively problem-solve issues in neighborhoods, in the community, in the business district, all across the city," Franklin said.
If you're planning to check out the boogie wonderland at the Civic Center this weekend, skaters are encouraged to bring their own protective gear, with there being a limited number of helmets available. Skate City Nights will roll through 10 P.M. Friday evening, and run from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. Saturday.