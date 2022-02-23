City Council Wrap: Mayo Clinic's five-year development plan approved

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Local leaders have signed off on Mayo Clinic's five-year development plan for the Med City. Here's a wrap of the biggest decisions made by the Rochester City Council Monday evening.
City Council Approves Mayo's Five-Year Development Plan
Mayo Clinic could be increasing its sizable footprint in Rochester over the next half-decade through a number of potential projects listed in its five-year development plan, approved by the Rochester City Council Monday.
The healthcare giant says it may pursue vertical and horizontal expansion of key facilities like the Gonda and Generose buildings, as well as a major expansion of clinical laboratory, research, and education space downtown. It's also considering additional subway and skyway connections, along with multiple new buildings and parking facilities.
While there's plenty that could happen according to the plan, Mayo representatives make it clear not all projects listed will come to fruition.
"Some of those projects are just very conceptual at this point in time," said Tim Siegfried of Mayo Clinic Facilities Group. "Some of those projects are further along the design path, the approval path, and you know, they're ready for construction, so to speak, and there are projects everywhere in between. Some of the projects listed in chapter nine [of the plan] will get built, some may never get built, some may get built beyond the five-year window."
Each project listed in Mayo's five-year plan will still need to receive approval from the City of Rochester on an individual basis before moving forward.
Council Clears Two-Year Contract with Lime
Council members have secured an agreement to bring Lime scooters back to the Med City for the next two years.
During the 2021 season, Lime had up to 205 scooters and 18 e-bikes available throughout Rochester. This coming year a new, more robust scooter will be the standard for Lime, which includes improved sidewalk detection software and larger wheels to create a safer rider and pedestrian experience.
Another update looks to make e-bikes and scooters more eco-friendly.
"To make them a little more environmental-friendly, they actually have longer-lasting batteries that prevent us from having to go and pick them up as often, and take them somewhere to charge them to then redeploy them," said Jaymi Wilson from the City of Rochester.
As part of the agreement, Lime will pay the city a per-trip fee, along with an additional fee for rides that start or end in parks to support Rochester's park system.
RAC Makes $7.5k Donation to RPD
The Rochester Athletic Club is making a multi-thousand-dollar donation to the city's police department.
The organization's owners are sending $7,500 to RPD. The money will be used to fund officer wellness and expenses. A representative from the RAC says the organization isn't looking for notoriety or press from the donation, adding owners just wanted to show gratitude for the police department and thank them for their service.