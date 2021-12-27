CDC updates isolation, quarantine recommendations

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The CDC is shortening the recommended time people should isolate for after testing positive for coronavirus.
The CDC has slashed its recommendation from 10 days to five for Americans who test positive for coronavirus but are asymptomatic, as long as they continue masking for an additional five days. The reduced isolation period also applies to people exposed to COVID-19 who are unvaccinated, or more than six months out from their second mRNA vaccine dose but not yet boosted.
Those who have received two vaccine doses and a booster shot do not need to quarantine after exposure, according to the agency, though they should wear a mask for 10 days. The CDC says its updated recommendations are motivated by science showing transmission usually occurs in the first few days before and after symptoms appear.
“The Omicron variant is spreading quickly and has the potential to impact all facets of our society. CDC’s updated recommendations for isolation and quarantine balance what we know about the spread of the virus and the protection provided by vaccination and booster doses. These updates ensure people can safely continue their daily lives. Prevention is our best option: get vaccinated, get boosted, wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial and high community transmission, and take a test before you gather,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.
White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci says given the sheer volume of new cases being seen nationwide, which experts believe will continue, a shortened quarantine period will help our society continue running smoothly.
"One of the things we want to be careful of is that we don't have so many people out. I mean, obviously, if you have symptoms, you should not be out. But if you are asymptomatic, and you're infected, we want to get people back to the jobs, particularly those with essential jobs, to keep our society running smoothly."
The Minnesota Department of Health says it will review the CDC's revisions, and is working to update Minnesota's guidance and materials.