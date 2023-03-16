Cascade Lake Park projects to be completed by end of July

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The renovation process at Rochester's Cascade Lake Park has been underway since 2004 - and the projects finally have an end in sight!
Rochester Parks and Recreation's goal is to have the project finished by late July.
The playgrounds and landscaping were added to the park a few years back and now the amphitheater and park pavilion are underway. Just recently, the interior steel was put in and concrete was poured.
The original price tag for the project at the park was around $6 million, and the project has remained within that budget.
Challenges as far as the project goes is that the area used to be a former mining area, so there were pockets of soil found that were not suitable for construction - crews had to dig up more material to make it a suitable base.
The benefits of the new additions can be enjoyed by the whole community.
"The park pavilion that's behind me has outdoor restrooms in it, as well," said Rochester Park and Forestry Division Head Mike Nigbur. "That will help serve the beach area, we've heard some questions about where are the facilities for the beach area - that's not being provided. The indoor space will be a facility used by the community for different activities. Obviously the amphitheater will be used for outdoor music and other occasions such as that."
Between now and July, Nigbur said the road still needs to be paved, siding and solar panels need to be put on the buildings, and the interiors have to be finished.
After the project is finished, Nigbur said several Rochester organizations want to program other areas of the park - like potential water features and biking. He says those will be conversations to be had down the road.