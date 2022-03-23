Biden Administration rolling out $2.9 billion in infrastructure grants for cities, states

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Biden Administration says it's ready to roll out billions of dollars in funding for infrastructure projects across America.
Today the Department of Transportation announced its new "Building a Better America" grant programs, offering $2.9 billion to cities and states for infrastructure improvements nationwide. It's just a slice of the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill President Biden signed into law four months ago.
"Big cities and small communities, counties, and towns, all need help, all need support, and we're doing it right now," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told KIMT. "I know as a former mayor that, frankly, too much has been asked of the cities to do on their own. Now we have a federal government standing alongside cities helping to get it done."
Highway, bridge, and road-related projects will be eligible to receive funding through the program, in addition to railroads, ports, and public transit systems. Secretary Pete Buttigieg says while applications still need to be submitted, he expects several projects from Southeast Minnesota and North Iowa will be strong contenders for these grants, with $300 million set aside exclusively for rural areas.
"One thing you certainly have a lot of in the area are bridges, some of which are in poor condition, and those could certainly qualify for a lot of the funding in the programs that we're putting forward." Buttigieg continued, "driving on a rural road, you know that if a bridge goes out in an area that doesn't have a lot of alternatives, that can put you out half an hour or more as you go to an alternative route. We've seen more and more bridges have to close, or have weight restrictions because of the condition that they're in and safety issues."
Here in Rochester, securing infrastructure funding is a top priority for the city, as it faces a major, multi-year budgeting shortfall when it comes to street repairs. Secretary Buttigieg shares the DOT's new grant programs could make a difference on that front, while also helping to address supply chain issues.
"If we can enhance a bridge, improve a lane, connect an area that's not been connected in the past, that often means that trucks can get to where they need to be more smoothly, more quickly, and more safely. And that actually has an effect on inflation, because if we can keep shipping costs under control, that takes away one of the things that pushes the prices you see at the store up."
The Department of Transportation will be accepting "Building a Better America" grant applications through late May, with several projects expected to be approved by fall.