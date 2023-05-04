Benike on "Construction Safety Week"

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's "Construction Safety Week," an opportunity for people, companies, and the entire construction industry to come together and re-commit to making sure everyone gets home safely.
In 2021, there were more than 169,000 total recorded injuries in construction, according to OSHA. This week aims to bring that number down.
Benike Construction started in Rochester back in the 1930s and has grown to over 200 employee.
Vice President of Operations Aaron Benike says safety always remains their top priority.
"At Benike Construction, we keep safety top of mind everyday. But, having a week like "Construction Safety Week," really allows us to engage in a wider conversation with more folks and make sure everybody's doing what they can to make sure we're staying safe at work and home," said Benike.
Since 2008, construction has experienced more total deaths than any other industry, according to NSC.
On work sites, Benike construction workers wear brightly colored vests - because of the lifts moving around work sites - hard hats, and gloves.
"Each morning we like to start off the day with a team huddle and we walk through what tasks we'll be doing that day and what we'll be doing the next day - walking through to make sure we have the tools and equipment we need and we've also got the safety equipment we need and talk through what we need to make sure that we're aware of any equipment someone can get caught in or struck by. Just walking through things before we start the job," said Benike.
Just last week, Benike Construction was just voted "one of the best places to work" in southeastern Minnesota by Work Force Development Inc.