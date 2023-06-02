Be an alert driver during summer construction

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With some students out of school for the summer - and summer travel plans on the brain - the Minnesota Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that summer construction could impact your plans.
MnDOT says to know before you go when it comes to construction projects on your route.
Be an alert driver! This summer, there will be stretches of high volume freeways that are squeezing traffic into one lane. The MnDOT HW 14 project is one example, which will wrap up in a couple of weeks.
On HW 52 - between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls - traffic is single lane in both directions. When roads usually have four lanes, this pinches traffic together and makes the route a bit longer.
There's also single-lane traffic to look out for north of Cannon Falls, between Hampton and Rosemount.
Mike Dougherty with MnDOT reminds drivers to check construction zones before you head out on a trip - to make sure you have enough time, and to be as safe as possible on the road.
"That's where we ask you to practice patience and a little bit of politeness in the work zone," says Dougherty. "If everybody slows down, follows the speed limit, move over and let somebody merge, all of those things add up to a safer environment - not only for you, but for the workers out there exposed to highway speed traffic. Anything we can do to protect them, help get them home at night, that's a good thing."
Peak construction season goes all the way until the beginning of November.