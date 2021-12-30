You are the owner of this article.
...Significant Storm and Cold to Impact Area New Year's Day...

.A significant storm system with the potential for moderate to
heavy snow over portions of southern Iowa will impact the area
New Year's Day. The combination of strong north winds and a dry,
more powdery snow will cause blowing and drifting snow and
potentially significant travel problems in the areas affected.
Also, temperatures and wind chills through most of the event will
be quite cold and with sub-zero wind chills expected all of
Saturday through Saturday night when the coldest air of the season
moves into Iowa. Dangerous wind chill values are expected across
northern Iowa.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.

* WHERE...Most of Northern Iowa and portions of Western Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 PM Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Austin community members rally following fatal officer-involved shooting

AUSTIN, Minn. - It was an emotional afternoon in Austin as community members rallied following an officer-involved shooting that took the life Kouko Christopher Fiafonou.
 
The 38-year-old Austin man was fatally shot multiple times by police last week after a more than 24-hour law enforcement response. Thursday's protests saw chants, prayers, and some dangerous encounters with drivers as rallygoers overtook the streets outside the Austin Police Department.
 
Organizers of the rally say Fiafonou was not a danger to anyone, and was harassed by officers while in the throes of a mental health crisis. They're demanding APD fire and prosecute the officers involved, turn over all footage of the incident to Fiafonou's family, and compensate them for their losses. 
 
Fiafonou's son, daughter, and fiancé spoke during the rally, expressing their immense grief as they mourn the loss of their loved one. 
 
"He didn't deserve it, he did not deserve it. Do you understand what I'm saying? He was a father. He was a father, a friend, a lover, a neighbor. He didn't bother anybody. I'm a witness. That was my fiancé. That was the father of my daughter," said Dorothy Gales, Fiafonou's fiance.
 
The rally later continued to the Kwik Trip gas station where Fiafonou was fatally shot. 
 
This is a developing story, and will be updated in the coming hours.