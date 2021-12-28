As details emerge on fatal officer-involved shooting, APD chief discusses challenges in responding to mental health incidents

AUSTIN, Minn. - As new details emerge on the officer-involved shooting that tragically turned fatal last week, Austin's police chief is speaking with KIMT about the challenges of responding to incidents involving mental health.
After a more than 24-hour law enforcement response that tragically turned fatal, The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting of 38-year-old Kokou Christopher Fiafonou of Austin. The agency has confirmed the man died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, and an APD officer has been placed on standard administrative leave following the incident.
On the afternoon of December 22nd, police say Fiafonou was seen walking in traffic with a machete near the area of 7th Street NW and 8th Avenue NW. First responders were unable to gain verbal compliance from the 38-year-old, before officers followed Fiafonou into a residence where he allegedly threatened to hurt other people after several tasers were unsuccessfully deployed.
Over the next many hours, APD says attempts were made to negotiate with Fiafonou, and apprehend him using less-lethal measures like pepper gas and foam impact munitions. Around 9:30 P.M. the next night, law enforcement followed Fiafonou to a nearby gas station, where he became confrontational while armed with a knife, according to police, before being fatally shot.
While unable to comment specifically on last week's shooting because of the BCA's ongoing investigation, Austin Police Chief David McKichan says responding to situations involving mental health is complicated, and each case involves a different set of factors.
"When an officer is dispatched on a call, we often do not have all of the information, and we are trying to determine, 'is criminality involved, is mental health involved, is some kind of substance use involved?' Sometimes it will be those things singularly, sometimes it will be a combination of those things that the officer kind of has to go through to try to determine what is happening," Chief McKichan said.
Officers are always striving to reach a verbal solution, according to Chief McKichan, and "a great many" calls involving mental health do not require any response by law enforcement. However, first responders must also weigh a variety of legal, strategic, and public safety considerations that could change the outcome of their response.
"If it's a pursuit, you're monitoring for, 'what's the reason for the pursuit, what's the danger to the public, the officer, the suspect?' 'Do we need to terminate that pursuit, even though we understand we had something we wanted to take them into custody for, but factors changed within based on the environment changing?' Again, rural road - vastly different than Downtown Austin." Chief Mckichan continued, "as much as we train, and as much as we do the things to control it, we often have an aspect of the other subject's behavior that we're not going to be able to control."
In the wake of the fatal shooting, groups including Communities United Against Police Brutality (CUAPB) are calling on APD to release all footage of the incident to Fiafonou's family, fire and prosecute the officers involved, and compensate family members for their losses.
In a Facebook post, Chief McKichan says he appreciates the community's patience as BCA investigators gather more evidence.