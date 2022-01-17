Are people complying with the Med City mask mandate?

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Masks are required once again across the Med City, but are people willing to follow Rochester's new face covering rule?
With nearly one-in-three COVID tests taken in Olmsted County coming back positive as of last week, local leaders have issued a city-wide mask mandate effective until February 7th. During that time, violating the mask mandate will not be considered a criminal offense.
KIMT stopped by stores and shops around Rochester to see whether folks were choosing to comply with the face covering requirement on Monday. With the exception of a few stragglers, the vast majority of shoppers seen at The Galleria Mall and other spots like supermarkets were indeed masked up.
Our team spoke with a number of people around the Med City, many who tells us having to wear a mask indoors doesn't bother them too much.
"I don't mind wearing a mask," one Rochester mother said. "My baby is unvaccinated, so for me, I wear one anyway, so it doesn't really impact me that much."
Of course, there's a spread of opinions around town when it comes to the mask mandate. A recent poll on KIMT.com found respondents were split down the middle when asked whether they feel mask mandates should be put in place due to rising COVID numbers.