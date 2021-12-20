Amid rapid population growth, Downtown Rochester looks to new consumer base

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Downtown Rochester is changing fast, and a new set of data shows so are the people who live there.
A study commissioned by the Rochester Downtown Alliance and Destination Medical Center shows Downtown Rochester's population has grown by 28.5% since 2010, one of the fastest rates across our region. A total of 966 new housing units were built within a half-mile radius of the area during that time, and more than 1,840 units were built within a 1.5-mile radius.
While downtown businesses have relied on a steady stream of daytime workers to keep their doors open in the past, the study finds spending patterns are changing with the rush of new Rochester residents, particularly since the start of the pandemic.
“We first saw the need for this study in fall 2020,” said Holly Masek, RDA executive director. “We knew many daytime workers that downtown businesses rely on were moving to a hybrid work model and changing spending patterns, but we could also see new residential buildings were opening all around downtown. We wanted to find out who these new downtown residents were and if we could connect their consumer needs to our existing and future downtown business community.”
RDA says today's downtown residents include undergraduate and graduate students, young professional singles and couples, young families, and downsizing empty nesters. Many are well-traveled, active, civic-minded, and focused on walkability, inviting street life, experience-based shopping and dining, and products that are considered “local” or “authentic”.
"These are residents that really wanted to be downtown," Masek told KIMT. "Yes, they wanted to be close to work in many cases. But even more than that, they wanted the experience where they could walk around outside their building, go out to work, go to the coffee shop, be in what's called a 15-minute neighborhood."
A previous DMC study found downtown residents are likely to spend seven times more than daytime employees over the course of a year in Downtown Rochester. Masek says understanding those who live in the heart of the Med City will be key in shaping its future for years to come.
"It's been a pretty predictable rotation of customers and demands and needs, and so to have this new crowd, you really need to understand them. They might want different products, they might want different hours. And it's nothing to be afraid of, we just need to adapt and change."
Findings from the report have been shared with the City of Rochester and the downtown business community. The data will now be incorporated into DMC materials used to recruit new retailers and businesses to the downtown core.
The full report can be found by following this link.