...Significant Storm and Cold to Impact Area New Year's Day...

.A significant storm system with the potential for moderate to
heavy snow over portions of central and southern Iowa will impact
the area New Year's Day. The combination of strong north winds and
a dry, more powdery snow will cause blowing and drifting snow and
potentially significant travel problems in the areas affected.
Also, temperatures and wind chills through most of the event will
be quite cold and with sub-zero wind chills expected by early
Saturday through Saturday night when the coldest air of the season
moves into Iowa. Dangerous wind chill values are expected across
northern Iowa.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
SATURDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
35 below zero.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to midnight CST Saturday night.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Advice from experts on nursing a new year's hangover

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If your toast to 2022 involves a little more liquor than a glass of champagne, you may be in for a less than pleasant morning ahead.
 
If you wake up with a new year's hangover on January 1st, which is recognized as National Hangover Day, experts say there are some steps you could take to help you get by.
 
While time is the only sure cure for a hangover, according to Mayo Clinic, staying hydrated by sipping water or fruit juice could ease your discomfort. That said, you'll want to resist the temptation of dipping back into that bottle of bourbon from last night.
 
You can also snack on foods like toast or crackers to boost your blood sugar, and a standard dose of over-the-counter pain relievers may also do the trick (at least in part) to treat your headache. Another measure offered by Mayo Clinic - "go back to bed" - because if you sleep long enough, your hangover may be gone by the time you wake up.
 
That said, Mayo Clinic reminds drinking too much can be deadly, and if you see someone showing signs of alcohol poising, you should seek medical care immediately. You can find more information on recognizing the signs of alcohol poisoning by following this link.